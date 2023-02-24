Samsung Launches Price is Right Streaming Channel
Samsung TV Plus has also added Jamie Oliver and Divorce Court channels to its free ad supported service
Samsung TV Plus has added new channels to its offering of free-ad support FAST channels, with the launch of channels devoted to "The Price is Right" game show, Jamie Oliver cooking shows and the "Divorce Court".
The additions boost its total offering to more than 250 premium channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto, and more.
The new channels will be available across the U.S. on millions of Samsung Smart TVs, galaxy devices and the web.
The Price is Right currently has seasons 11-14 in rotation.
Jamie Oliver features programming from 22 series and a variety of cooking formats, including stand and stir, travel food adventures, documentaries, and shows where the star competes with his own best friend.
Divorce Court, which is Samsung owned and operated, offers programming from the court show.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
