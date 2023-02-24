Samsung Launches Price is Right Streaming Channel

Samsung TV Plus has added new channels to its offering of free-ad support FAST channels, with the launch of channels devoted to "The Price is Right" game show, Jamie Oliver cooking shows and the "Divorce Court".

The additions boost its total offering to more than 250 premium channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto, and more.

The new channels will be available across the U.S. on millions of Samsung Smart TVs, galaxy devices and the web.

The Price is Right currently has seasons 11-14 in rotation.

Jamie Oliver features programming from 22 series and a variety of cooking formats, including stand and stir, travel food adventures, documentaries, and shows where the star competes with his own best friend.

Divorce Court, which is Samsung owned and operated, offers programming from the court show.