Samsung, 8KA Create 8K Certification Program

8KA will validate whether or not a TV provides true 8K quality.

SEOUL—Samsung Electronics and the 8K Association are setting the bar for 8K televisions, announcing the creation of a certification program that will verify 8K-enabled televisions and other devices. Samsung’s own QLED 8K TVs is among the first to be certified by 8KA.

The 8KA certification program determines whether or not a TV is truly 8K by judging its clarity, contrast, color and HDR performance. Specifically, it will seek to determine that display resolution reaches 7,680x4,320, that peak brightness is more than 600 nits, test its image transmission of HDMI2.1 as well as HEVC.

Member companies that receive 8K certification will be able to promote it by featuring the 8KA certification logo.

While Samsung claims to be among the first to receive 8KA certification, in December LG reported that it had met the requirements for 8K set by CTA.

In addition the launch of the certification program, 8KA also has plans to increase educational programming efforts across different industries to promote member participation, innovation and content development within the 8K ecosystem. This will also include demos showcasing the development of 8K-enabled products, production workflow, delivery options and display devices.

“Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions,” said Hyogun Lee, executive vice president of Samsung’s Visual Display Business. “Home entertainment and TVs are important investments for many of our consumers, and we hope that the 8KA Certification Logo will help guide them.”

