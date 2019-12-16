LG TVs Surpass Industry-Defined 8K TV Standards

SEOUL—LG is apparently 8K ready and will show everyone what that looks like at CES 2020. The company has announced that its TVs have exceeded the requirements defined by the Consumer Technology Association for 8K Ultra HD products, delivering four times more detail than 4K TVs and 16 times more than HDTV.

Achieving this feat are LG’s Real 8K TV models, which are set to debut at CES 2020 in Las Vegas this upcoming January. Specifically, the Real 8K TVs surpassed CTA’s requirements related to resolution, digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology—this includes having the resolution meeting a 50% minimum contrast modulation threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels.

LG says that it will offer 8K TVs in OLED and LCD, all of which deliver CM values in the 90% range.

Starting in January, all LG 8K TV displays will feature CTA’s 8K UHD logo.

“CTA is the consumer technology industry authority, and LG’s use of the CTA 8K UHD logo communicates a clear message to consumers that a Real 8K TV from LG will deliver the viewing experience they expect,” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We expect LG’s 2020 8K TV lineup to set a new standard for the TV industry.”

CES 2020 runs from Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.