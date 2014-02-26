Samaserve to Spotlight Nipros LS-750/GT Fiber Adapter at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Samaserve will spotlight it flagship Nipros LS-750/GT camera-mounted fiber adapter system, which works with any 4K camera. It simultaneously acquires and passes uncompressed 4K and HD signals.



The Nipros LS-750/GT provides users with five 3G-SDI downstream signals directly out of the camera, as well as one return of 3G/HD-SDI/SD-SDI signals. All types of 4K plus HD, or five separate HD streams, can be transported simultaneously, with the ability to mix the five asynchronous 3G/HD/SD streams independently.



Samaserve will also show the Nipros HDS 300 camera sled, a studio build-up rig that converts most compact handheld or shoulder type camcorders into a configuration ready for broadcast and professional use.



Also on display will be Nipros ES-Series multi-core camera conversion systems, Nipros shoulder-mount rigs, new HD viewfinders/monitors and new Nipros camera system accessories. Samaserve will also conduct a live demo of an end-to-end 4K workflow involving a Nipros LS-750/GT camera-mounted fiber adapter tied to a Canon CF500 digital cinema camera.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Samaserve will be in booth N314.