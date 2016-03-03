SAM Appoints Horton as CFO

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Effective immediately, Paul Horton has been named the new chief financial officer for Snell Advanced Media. Horton’s appoint is part of the restructuring of SAM’s leadership team, which the company says is nearly complete.

Paul Horton

Horton brings 20 years of experience as a senior financial professional in the manufacturing sector of the industry, including time with both private and public equity backed businesses.

“Paul has a proven track record of value creation, and his knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and transform SAM,” said Chris Hurley, managing director of Lloyds Department Capital and SAM Board director.