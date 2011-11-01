Russian facility company inks deal with EVS for HD production servers

Russian OB facility company Panorama has entered into a multimillion dollar deal with EVS to provide HD production servers and associated content production and management systems.

Panorama, originally Ano Sports Broadcasting, is the largest Russian unified facility company, created in December 2009 by Channel One, VGTRK, NTV and RIA News. It has commissioned the integration of several new HD mobile production units to Sony Professional Europe.

The new fleet will encompass 12 OB units with camera complements ranging from 10 to 24 and the best-of-breed technologies from different broadcast and media industry suppliers.

The complete EVS system for the vehicles includes new XT3 production and media servers, XF2 removable storage systems and IPDirector advanced production content management systems. As part of the deal, EVS also will train more than 1500 operators in Russia.