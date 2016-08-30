Russia Used TVU Packs for Live Coverage of Olympics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—During the Rio de Janeiro Olympics earlier this month, Russia’s national sports channel, Match TV, relied on TVU Networks’ video transmission technology to provide live coverage. The station sent seven ENG crews down to Rio for the Games, each of which utilized TVU equipment.

TVU One mobile newsgathering system

In the lead up to the Olympics, Match TV purchased three new TVU One mobile newsgathering systems that were used to shoot live stand-up videos and interviews during the Games. The units were used in stadiums, press mixed zones, and the beaches and mountains of Rio.

Head Producer of International Broadcast for Match TV, Kirill Kolomyts, says that Match TV’s news department is continuing to use TVU technology daily for its live broadcasts.