RTW Provides Audio Loudness Management to Astro Productions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — RTW has sold eight RTW TM7 TouchMonitors to Astro Production Sdn. Bhd. The TM7s were equipped with several software modules, including: the SW20001, SW20002, SW20004, SW20005 and SW20006 units.

Stagetec Asia coordinated the sale.



The company sought a tool that would help it to monitor its audio levels. Astro purchased the TM7 TouchMonitors, provided by Stagetec Asia, after demonstrating a few of the units during its live broadcasts.

The company will use them to ensure that all of its production facilities, including its fleet of OB vans, are using the metering and analyzers to have uniform loudness levels across its facility.