RTW, Calrec announce collaboration

RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, and Calrec Audio, manufacturer of high-quality audio products, announced at the 2012 NAB Show last month that the RTW TM7 TouchMonitor will be fully integrated into Calrec’s line of digital audio consoles.

As a result of this partnership, RTW will provide the OEM version of the TM7 TouchMonitor touch screen loudness meter to be built into Calrec’s full range of digital consoles, including the Apollo, Artemis Shine, Artemis Beam and Artemis Light consoles. The TM7 will be integrated into the upstand of the consoles, providing various metering options. For example, on the Artemis consoles, both single and double meters layouts are available. The benefit of the double meter option (one above the other) is to show moving coil emulation along with a separate vector scope

The TM7 will include the standard Multichannel, Loudness, SSA Surround Sound Analyzer and PPM software modules and custom meter presets offering loudness metering that meets the EBU R128 and ITU BS.1770 standards as well as traditional bar graph- and moving-needle metering to comply with additional international standards. The TM7 will also be available for retrofitting.

The TouchMonitor is RTW’s response to growing demands in modern production, post-production and broadcast environments. With its high-quality 7in or 9in touch screen and intuitive user interface, the TouchMonitor breaks new ground in professional audio analysis for accuracy, performance, efficiency and flexibility.