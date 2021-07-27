RTDNA To Hold In-Person News Leadership Conference

WASHINGTON—The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced that it will hold its RTDNA2021 conference in person in Denver on September 23 and 24, 2021, with an agenda that will feature hands-on training, intimate discussions, and community engagement activities designed to get attendees immersed in the Mile High City.

The organization noted that this year’s retreat, themed “The Year of the Team,” is an opportunity for current and aspiring news leaders across the country to reconnect and reflect on the values of community, connection, service and leadership.

“When approaching our annual conference this year, we listened to what our members said they wanted in a post-pandemic world in terms of professional development,” said RTDNA executive director Dan Shelley. “We have developed a curriculum that helps them restore, rejuvenate, refresh and find ways to be more productive, more satisfied, and more well-rounded as they practice the craft of journalism.”

Registration, with discounts for those signing up by Tuesday, August 10, is available at www.rtdna21.rtdna.org.