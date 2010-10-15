RTDNA recognizes best in electronic journalism at New York gala

The best electronic journalism has to offer was recognized Oct. 11 at a black tie dinner in New York City when the Radio Television Digital News Association presented this year’s Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Overall Excellence Awards for TV and online categories went to NBC News (network TV); Star Tribune, Minneapolis, MN (online news operation, local); KHOU-TV, Houston (TV, large market); and KTVB-TV, Boise, ID (TV, small market).

“Edward R. Murrow is synonymous with journalism excellence,” said RTDNA Chairman Mark Kraham. In total, 89 Murrow awards were presented.

NBC News earned five Murrow Awards. In addition to the award for overall excellence, NBC won Murrows for best newscast, breaking news, writing and hard news reporting.

CBS News earned four Murrow Awards in the network TV category, including awards for feature reporting and investigative reporting, for “60 Minutes,” and news documentary and news series awards for CBS News.

For the first time, RTDNA honored audio and video news produced exclusively for online news organizations. The Associated Press won every award presented to an online news organization with a national audience, including the award for news series with the entry “Marine’s Diary,” an interactive, three-part video essay. CNN.com took the award for network TV website.

ABC News was honored with the Murrow Award for continuing coverage in the network category for its coverage of the 2009 Iranian elections.