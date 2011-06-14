RTDNA Announces 2011 National Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
WASHINGTON: The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the 2011 National Edward R. Murrow Award winners. The awards honor excellence in electronic journalism. WTHR-TV in Indianapolis and WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, N.Y. were among eight winners who took away top awards for Overall Excellence.
For the third consecutive year, NBC News won the Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in the network television grouping. NBC News also won National Murrows for Video News Documentary, Video Newscast and Use of Video
In the same grouping, CBS News earned three Murrow Awards in 2011, for Video Feature Reporting, Video Reporting: Hard News and Video News Series.
ESPN won National Murrows in Video Investigative Reporting and Writing in the network television grouping while ABC took top honors in the Video Continuing Coverage category for the second consecutive year.
Also for the second year in a row, CNN.com took the award for network television Website.
To earn an Overall Excellence award, a news organization must consistently demonstrate depth and scope in its coverage.
Overall Excellence award winners in 2011 are:
~ NBC News (network television)
~ CBS Radio News (network radio)
~ The Associated Press (online news operation, national)
~ Star Tribune, Minneapolis, Minn. (online news operation, local)
~ WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, (television, large market)
~ WGRZ-TV, Buffalo, N.Y. (television, small market)
~ WTOP-FM, Washington (radio, large market)
~ WRVA-FM, Richmond, Va. (radio, small market)
In all, 62 news organizations are being honored with 95 National Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards will be presented at the RTDNA Awards Dinner in New York on Oct. 10, 2011.
TV & Syndication Service Winners:
Overall Excellence
NBC News
NBC News Overall Excellence
Watch the winning entry
Video Breaking News Coverage
Seven Network Australia
Winnie
Watch the winning entry
Video Continuing Coverage
ABC News
Brian Ross Investigates: Taking on Toyota
Watch the winning entry
Video Feature Reporting
CBS News
Jan’s Story
Watch the winning entry
Video Reporting: Hard News
CBS News
Battle Over History
Watch the winning entry
Video Investigative Reporting
ESPN
ESPN, Outside the Lines: “Human Trafficking & the World Cup”
Watch the winning entry
Video News Documentary
NBC News
A Father’s Mission
Watch the winning entry
Video News Series
CBS News
Afghan Bomb Squad
Watch the winning entry
Video Newscast
NBC News
Iraq: The Long Way Out
Watch the winning entry
Video Sports Reporting
Big Ten Network
Brock Mealer Feature
Watch the winning entry
Use of Video
NBC News
“Today” Goes Viral, “I Gotta Feeling”
Watch the winning entry
Website
CNN
CNN.com
Writing
ESPN
2010 FIFA World Cup
Watch the winning entry .
Television Large Market Winners
Overall Excellence
WTHR-TV - Indianapolis
Overall Excellence
Watch the winning entry
Video Breaking News Coverage
KCRA-TV - Sacramento, Calif.
Galleria Fire
Watch the winning entry
Video Continuing Coverage
KMGH-TV - Denver
FATAL ERRORS: Deaths At The State Hospital
Watch the winning entry
Video Feature Reporting
KGW-TV - Portland, Ore.
A Long Journey
Watch the winning entry
Video Reporting: Hard News
WFAA-TV - Dallas
Fallen Heroes
Watch the winning entry
Video Investigative Reporting
WFAA-TV - Dallas
Bitter Lessons
Watch the winning entry
Video News Documentary
KMOV-TV - St. Louis, Mo.
State of Education
Watch the winning entry
Video News Series
WTHR-TV - Indianapolis
Reality Check: Where Are The Jobs
Watch the winning entry
Video Newscast
WISN-TV - Milwaukee, WI
WISN 12 News at 10:00
Watch the winning entry
Video Sports Reporting
KUSA-TV - Denver
Kyle Kasper
Watch the winning entry
Use of Video
KING-TV - Seattle
Doug Burgess Composite
Watch the winning entry
Website
KING-TV - Seattle
king5.com
Writing
KARE-TV - Minneapolis
Boyd Huppert Compilation
Watch the winning entry
Television: Small Market Winners
Overall Excellence
WGRZ-TV - Buffalo, N.Y.
Overall Excellence
Watch the winning entry
Video Breaking News Coverage
WJAR-TV - Cranston, R.I .
Historic Flooding / Dangerous Bridge
Watch the winning entry
Video Continuing Coverage
WGRZ-TV - Buffalo, N.Y.
The Death of Laura Cummings
Watch the winning entry
Video Feature Reporting
WHO-TV - Des Moines, Iowa
Homeless Like Me
Watch the winning entry
Video Reporting: Hard News
WGRZ-TV - Buffalo, N.Y.
The Legacy of Jason Dunham
Watch the winning entry
Video Investigative Reporting
WVUE-TV - New Orleans, La.
Public Belt Investigation
Watch the winning entry
Video News Documentary
WRDW-TV - North Augusta, S.C.
Black Market Babies
Watch the winning entry
Video News Series
KYTV-TV - Springfield, Mo.
Bombing and Rebuilding: The Reality of War in Afghanistan
Watch the winning entry
Video Newscast
WMTW-TV - Auburn, Maine
News 8 at Six
Watch the winning entry
Video Sports Reporting
KKTV - Colorado Springs, Colo.
Legs of Steel, Heart of Gold
Watch the winning entry
Use of Video
WTVR-TV - Richmond, Va.
It Took A War
Watch the winning entry
Website
KTVB-TV - Boise, Idaho
KTVB.COM
Writing
WISC-TV - Madison, Wis.
Andy Choi's Storytelling
Watch the winning entry
The entire list is available at the RTDNA Website.
-- Television Broadcast
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox