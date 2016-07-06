R&S Integrates DVS

MUNICH—In what Rohde & Schwarz is calling the next step for its Broadcast and Media Division, the company has announced that it is merging Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH into Rohde & Schwarz GmbH Co. KG. “We have had a common vision for a long time,” said Juergen Nies, head of the division. “Now we have merged perfectly to continue on our successful path.” R&S originally acquired DVS in December of 2010.

With the integration comes direct access to a global service and sales network. DVS GmbH will hold on to its European production facilities, while development and product management will remain at the Hanover, Germany location.

Among some of the products that the newly combined companies will continue to offer are the R&S Clipster mastering station and the R&S Venice ingest and playout platform.

The companies were integrated at the end of the 2015/2016 fiscal year (June 30).