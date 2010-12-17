Rohde & Schwarz Acquires Digital Video Systems DVS AG

Rohde & Schwarz, a German-based provider of test and measurement and transmission systems to the broadcast industry, has acquired DVS Digital Video Systems AG of Hanover, Germany, a developer of post production technology for film and television.



DVS was founded in 1985 and has 110 employees. It was the first company in the world to offer workstations that made realtime processing of uncompressed 4K resolution digital film possible. Today, DVS digital video systems and storage solutions are used in the production of TV series and Hollywood blockbusters as well as in distribution of 4K films for digital cinema.



"We are very pleased that, together with Rohde & Schwarz, we can continue to expand our innovative and technological potential," said Dr.-Ing. Hans-Ulrich Weidenbruch, CEO/Founder of DVS.



"We are confident that this partnership will result in the transfer of valuable technology from the studio to broadcasting. Moreover, DVS will benefit from the international Rohde & Schwarz sales network", said Juergen Nies, Head of the Broadcasting Division at Rohde & Schwarz.



In the film industry, the conversion of enormous amounts of digital film data to other formats is subject to even higher requirements than in the broadcasting industry. Complex algorithms ensure that data coding and decoding is performed at highest resolutions and at maximum speed, with no loss in quality. "We are confident that Rohde & Schwarz will benefit in the area of development from the transfer of valuable technology from the studio to broadcasting," commented Juergen Nies. "Conversely, we are also keen on DVS continuing to grow on its own – our worldwide sales network in more than 70 countries will help bring DVS products to the global market even more intensively."



The existing structures at the Hanover location and the other DVS subsidiaries will be retained. DVS Digital Video Systems AG will be renamed as DVS, a Rohde & Schwarz company.