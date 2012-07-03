Royalty Rates Set for Noncommercial TV

WASHINGTON: The Library of Congress has set the rates for noncommercial television royalty payments during the period 2013-17 for the use of performances of musical compositions or of published pictorial, graphic and sculptural works in broadcasts.



On June 26, the library’s Copyright Royalty Board posted a Federal Register notice—Determination of Reasonable Rates and Terms for Noncommercial Broadcasting—which is seeking comments on the proposed rates and terms for the performance of musical compositions by Public Broadcasting Service, National Public Radio, and other public broadcasting entities and for the use of published pictorial, graphic and sculptural works by public broadcasting entities.



In response to a proposed rule issued on April 25, the Copyright Royalty Board received from PBS and NPR a joint proposal setting forth rates and terms that fulfill requirements of the Copyright Act. The June 26 Federal Register notice not only sets the royalty rates, but also provides those who would be bound by the rates and terms an opportunity to comment and/or object to the proposal, the royalty board says. The deadline for comments is July 26.



The terms and rates of royalty payments proposed for PBS and other noncommercial television broadcasters for musical performances during the period 2013-17 are:



For performance of such work in a feature presentation of PBS, $232.18

For performance of such a work as background or theme music in a PBS program, $58.51

For performance of such a work in a feature presentation of a station of PBS, $19.84

For performance of such a work as background or theme music in a program of a station of PBS, $4.18



The terms and rates of royalty payments proposed for PBS and other noncommercial television broadcasters for the use of published pictorial, graphic, and sculptural works during the period 2013-17 are:



For featured display of a work, $70.75

For background and montage display, $34.50

For use of a work for program identification or for thematic use, $139.46

For the display of an art reproduction copyrighted separately from the work of fine art from which the work was reproduced irrespective of whether the reproduced work of fine art is copyrighted so as to be subject also to payment of a display fee under the terms of the schedule, $45.82



Rates for the use of published pictorial, graphic, and sculptural works in other than PBS-distributed programs during the period 2013-17 are:



