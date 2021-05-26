Ross Welcomes Martin Soukup as VP of Product Development

OTTAWA–Ross Video has named Martin Soukup to the newly-created role of vice president of product development. Soukup will work Chief Technology Officer Troy English and help develop and coordinate the company’s strategy in relation to product development methodologies, technology and coordination.

English said in a company statement: “I’m sure Martin’s experience will be highly valuable here, as we improve our roadmap planning, development methodologies and ‘Go to Market’ strategies.”

Soukup joins Ross with more than twenty-five years of experience in product development having held senior R&D, applications development and solutions architect roles with a variety of technology companies. He has led large teams in electronic design, embedded software, high performance networking, cloud, data analytics and machine learning industries, and has held leadership roles in Fortune 500 and medium-sized businesses around the world.

“I’m looking forward to working with Troy and the vice-president of products team to ensure we continue scaling in a sustainable manner,” Soukup said.