Ross Video opens Boston R&D lab

Three former employees of Echolab, a video switcher company that shut down operations last year and its assets sold, are now working for Ross Video as part of its consulting company 3G Engineering. Roger Smith, Paul Ernest and Greg Carlson started working for Ross full-time as of July, and are now developing technology for Ross from a new Boston, MA location.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun developing new products with [Ross],” 3G Engineering’s Smith said.

This new U.S.-based R&D lab joins Ross’ existing R&D operations in Canada, the Netherlands and Australia.

“This is a great way to enhance our R&D presence in the United States, and further elevates Ross as a global company,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video.

Smith, Ernest and Carlson served on the core switcher design team for Echolab, and most recently helped develop the Atem switcher line. Echolab’s assets were sold to Blackmagic Design in August 2010.

The move represents the second round of hiring of ex-Echolab employees into Ross. Nigel Spratling, the former president of Echolab, joined Ross in 2010 as marketing and business development manager.