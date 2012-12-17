Ross Video launches Carbonite 2
Ross Video has added another product to its expanding Carbonites witcher lineup, the Carbonite2, a new 2 MLE switcher that includes all of the standard features of the Carbonite family.
Carbonite 2 is a new 2 MLE control panel based on the Carbonite 2M and 2X, offering 16 source select buttons instead of 24 or 32.
Like the other switchers in the Carbonite range, the Carbonite 2 is available with 16 or 24 Multi-Definition SDI inputs and 9 internally generated sources. Carbonite2 also can be configured with the new Carbonite+ and MultiMedia processing engines, and includes new ViewControl touchscreen production controller and LiveAssist Graphical User Interfaces.
