Ross Video, Hitachi Form Partnership

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—Ross Video and Hitachi Kokusai Electric America have announced that they are forming a non-exclusive partnership with the goal of exploring emerging production technologies. This new collaboration will reportedly focus on creating capture devices, production switching and processing equipment for high resolution/high frame rate production systems for 4K, 8K, HDR and IP connectivity.

Some of the early collaborations between the two companies will be on display at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show. Hitachi will demonstrate system wide camera support and control via Ross’ DashBoard control system, which is integrated with Ross robotics camera control systems. Both companies are also expected to have cameras and production switchers on display that showcase IP connectivity between capture and production devices. Both Ross and Hitachi will also have 4K and 8K cameras and other UHD production products on the show floor.

Ross Video is based in Ottawa, Ontario, and will be located at booth N3705. Hitachi’s American headquarters is located in Woodbury, N.Y.; it’s booth will be located at C4309.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.