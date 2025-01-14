Ross Video Buys EagleEye Cable Camera Business, Technology

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has acquired EagleEye from sec.swiss (Swiss Electronic Creation), a strategic move that enhances its portfolio of camera motion systems, the company said.

"Cable cameras really bring the audience into the event with camera angles, shots and motion you just can’t achieve in any other way,” Ross Video CEO David Ross said. “Now having EagleEye as part of our portfolio, Ross will be able to offer this creative option to an even broader range of clients.”

The acquisition broadens the company’s set of creative solutions and brings immersive cable camera viewpoints to more productions, Ross said.

Acquiring EagleEye gives Ross customers and partners access to an expanded portfolio of cable-camera systems, complementing Ross’ Spidercam series and extending solutions to a broader range of applications, it said.

EagleEye will be manufactured in Canada at Ross’s global manufacturing facility and will benefit from the company’s robotic camera expertise as well as its scope and scale of operation, the company said.

Ross’ cable camera portfolio now provides greater production flexibility for motion picture, broadcast, and live event applications for both indoor and outdoor use, it said.

Modular 1D, 2D and 3D systems are now available from Ross to meet a variety of needs, including 1D for vertical shots in studios; 2D for horizontal and vertical shots in sports and at events; and 3D for dynamic aerial footage in complex productions, the company said.

Customers can choose between short-term rental options for event-specific needs or long-term ownership with purchase models, meeting various budget and project requirements, Ross said.

“This acquisition allows us to address the growing demand for cable camera systems with a versatile offering that can cater to both rental and purchase models,” Karen Walker, vice president of camera motion systems and managing director of spidercam at Ross Video, said. “By integrating sec.swiss’s technology, we’re not only expanding on the spidercam range but also reinforcing our ability to provide scalable solutions for our clients’ most ambitious productions.”

More information is available on the company’s website.