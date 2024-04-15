Ross Video Acquires Bannister Lake to Expand Graphics Portfolio

LAS VEGAS—Ross Video has announced an agreement to acquire Bannister Lake Software (BL Soft), a 31-year old Cambridge, Ontario-based provider of data-driven broadcast graphics. BL Soft products add to Ross’ XPression Graphics Solution Set, consolidating and automating workflows for various data feeds like branding, tickers, gaming and elections, connecting them to XPression for real-time rendering, Ross said. BL Soft’s portfolio also includes a suite of HTML5 graphics creation and publication products that drive graphics to cloud-based playout and production applications as well as websites, apps and digital signage systems.

BL Soft’s flagship product, Chameleon, revolutionizes the way real-time data is accessed and utilized, according to Ross. With a comprehensive range of sources, including news, sports, weather, elections, financial updates, closings, eSports, wagering data, promos, sponsorships, and more, Chameleon offers a single, all-in-one solution. Users can effortlessly construct stunning and dynamic tickers, L-Bars, snipes, web widgets, and full-frame graphics that showcase up-to-the-second data-driven content. Rendering can be into an HTML5 data stream or via XPression Graphics, a video stream, or both at the same time.

“We’ve known the Ross Team for a long time, watching the company grow and doing it the right way. We felt it was about time that we became an inside part of what’s going on,” said Georg Hentsch, President of Bannister Lake Software. “We’ve got some amazing technology that will really benefit from the global footprint that Ross has created.”

“We are excited to welcome the Bannister Lake Team and technology portfolio to Ross,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “We’ve enjoyed a close association with Bannister Lake for a long time and have been customers of each other. Bannister Lake includes XPression in their turnkey solutions, and Ross uses BL Soft’s technology in Ticker and Branding applications. This acquisition will unlock the opportunity to do even more together and expand the solution set we offer to our clients, especially in the realm of HTML5 graphics.”