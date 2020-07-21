Ross Promotes Kevin Cottam to Vice-President, Global Sports & Live Events

OTTAWA—Ross Video has promoted Kevin Cottam to vice-president, Global Sports & Live Events. He began freelancing with Ross Video in 2006 as a demonstration artist and trainer and then joined full-time in 2011 as a business development manager, working with professional sports teams for game day productions as well as high-profile entertainment productions.

Ross Executive Vice President and CMO Jeff Moore said, “The creation of this role for Kevin is testament to his dedication and hard work over the last nine years, and he’s very effectively managed our presence in the sports and live events markets. Ross is now a force to be reckoned with in the game day sports venue production space, and I look forward to even greater success under Kevin’s stewardship.”

A graduate of Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology in Ontario, Cottam began his television broadcasting career in 1996 with CTV News. In 1998 he began working with CTV Sportsnet (now Rogers Sportsnet) in Toronto, one of Canada’s leading sports television broadcasting networks. He worked at Sportsnet for 13 years as a technical director/studio director, while also freelancing for many other networks and production companies in the Toronto area.