Ross Production Services Adds Calrec Argo S Consoles

WALLINGFORD, Conn.—Ross Production Services (RPS) here has upgraded its facility with the addition of three Calrec 60-fader Argo S consoles as part of its first foray into IP at the studio, Calrec said.

Located in three Remote Integration Model (REMI) control rooms used for the productions of clients that include CBS, ESPN, Athlete’s Unlimited and EA Sports, the consoles were integrated into the facility with the assistance of Calrec, the company said

“Our studios were built out of necessity during the COVID pandemic, and with the increasing number of events each year and looking to the future, it was a natural step to introduce IP technologies as we expand our capabilities,” said Nick Minore, RPS business manager. “By combining Argo and the ImPulse core, we’re increasing our focus on REMI productions and will also pair Argo with Calrec’s RP1 remote production units for future events.”

Adding the consoles enabled RPS to move its Calrec Apollo console into its new RPS 40-foot box truck, which retains a Hydra2 network in the field.

Calrec Brios have now been integrated into all of RPS’ Sprinter van mobile units and with these changes, RPS has transitioned to an entirely Calrec-equipped audio fleet, coinciding with the launch of its new FIN1, FIN3 and FIN4 Sprinter vans this year. RPS’ Calrec roster now includes eight Brios with MADI, Dante and Hydra2 hubs, one Apollo, five RP1 systems and three Argo consoles, the company said.

“One of the biggest challenges with REMI production is managing audio. Using RP1s allows our A1 in Connecticut to customize what audio is being transported back to our facility in Connecticut. They don’t need to go back and forth with another audio person on-site for routing or local mixing. We can remotely pair the faders on the RP1 console to our Argo surfaces in Connecticut, making it easy to provide a real-time IFB mix onsite,” said Minore.

Recent Argo projects include Athlete’s Unlimited Softball, Athlete’s Unlimited Volleyball and Premier Lacrosse Juniors on ESPN Networks.

The new consoles were quick to learn because of the similarity of their touchscreen interfaces and UI to its Calrec Brio consoles, said Minore.

“The flexible fader layouts and the option to rearrange panels are also huge plusses, along with modular I/O ports on the back of the surface and the ability to pair faders with our existing RP1 system,” he added.