Ross lends XPression to Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance”

Fox’s hit summer series, “So You Think You Can Dance,” went live this season with a new graphics platform from Ross Video. The XPression 2D/3D CG and Motion Graphics System provides all of the on-air graphics during the show, including dancer ID’s and full-screens.

Ross said the XPression is a high-end 3-D Character Generator and Motion Graphics System that can handle the most demanding applications. Ease-of-use, high horsepower and affordability are features of the XPression line.

The system offers real time layering and animation of 3-D models, 2-D and 3-D text, rendered animations, live video and web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer and on-air operator, XPression advances the look of productions — making it easy to create, manage and get to air.

As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real time data into 3-D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.

The XPression was delivered to Fox two days before air. The engineers at CBS Television City, where the show is produced, racked it up, connected the wires, booted the system and animated graphics showed up on the production switcher already timed and ready to go.