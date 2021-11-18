Ross Announces XPression 10.5

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross has rolled out major improvements to XPression, with the 10.5 release adding a host of new features that range from improved collaborative workflows and simplified software updates to a backwards-compatible codec enabling users to work with HDR content and in Wide Color Gamut.

“I’m extremely pleased to announce one of our most significant XPression updates for some time,” commented Patrick Twomey, director of graphics product management at Ross. “We consistently work with our worldwide customer base to improve the features of the platform and keep it at the front edge. With many of our team having worked in broadcast themselves, customers can rest assured that we understand your challenges and we’re committed to meeting them with you.”

Key improvements include: