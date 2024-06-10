Rosica Officially Exits Avid

Jeff Rosica, former CEO of Avid announced today, June 10, as his last day with the company. Rosica first joined Avid in 2013 as SVP, Worldwide Field Operations and was appointed president in December 2016. He became CEO in February 2018.

Rosica announced his resignation from Avid in November after the company was acquired by STG for $1.4 billion. At the time, he said he would stay on for a period of time to assist in the transition to new leadership. Avid announced his successor, Wilfred Dilard earlier this year.

In a noteworthy address to the HPA Tech Retreat in February, he warned of "disastrous times" for M&E, caused by "uncertain business models" fueled by tech advances, particularly AI.

In a post on Linkedin, Rosica described his time at Avid as “an incredible journey.”

“I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to be a member of #TeamAvid for more than a decade of my career … especially my time as CEO. Being the CEO of such an iconic company and steward of an amazing brand has been an honor, a pleasure and has surely been the pinnacle of my career! I leave Avid with incredible gratitude and tremendous pride—and high expectations for a terrific future for the company.

While I’m officially retiring from Avid, I will forever “bleed purple” and will be rooting for the company and team quite loudly from the sidelines!”

Rosica also hinted that he’s just taking a “break.”

“[I] don’t think that I will sail into the sunset and completely disappear just yet,” he said.