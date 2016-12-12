Rosenworcel Confirmation Appears to Be History

WASHINGTON—The senate has packed its bags and headed home for the holidays, and that could mean the end of Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel’s change for reconfirmation. There are still opportunities that could see Rosenworcel still keep her spot with the commission, though it would most likely have to be through unanimous consent. If Rosenworcel is not reconfirmed President-Elect Donald Trump will pick a new chair.

