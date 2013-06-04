Roland Systems Group Intros HD Multiformat AV Mixer

LOS ANGELES— Roland Systems Group has debuted the Roland VR-50HD, an all-in-one AV Mixer with output for Web streaming and recording.



The Roland VR-50HD integrates an audio mixer, video switcher, multi-viewer touch screen and USB video/audio streaming into a stand-alone device controllable by a single operator. It adds HD/multiformat capability to the all-in-one VR Series.



The VR-50HD results in a reduction in hardware equipment, setup time and connection complexity ensuring a worry-free, easy to use solution for any event.



The video side includes a 12-input, four-channel multiformat video switcher that also includes a still store channel for graphics, logo or frame capture. Inputs can be 3G/HD/SD SDI, HDMI, RGB/component and composite. Output includes USB and both a main and aux bus, both available via SDI, HDMI and RGB/Component connections. An additional HDMI output is included for an external multi-viewer monitor if desired.



The audio section includes a 12-channel digital audio mixer. Sources can be mixed from any of analog inputs or from audio embedded in the four SDI or four HDMI inputs. Audio processing includes audio-follow settings as well as gates, compression, PEQ, delay, reverb and even mastering capabilities on the main output. Audio is mixed and re-embedded into the SDI, HDMI, and analog main and aux buses, as well as the USB output.



The USB 2.0/3.0 output enables Web streaming by connecting to a computer running a live streaming service such as UStream. Recording is done using QuickTime or the dedicated Windows/Mac capture software: VR Video Capture.



The interface features dedicated audio faders, gain knobs, video input selectors and touchscreen monitor. The monitor enables a clear way to view, operate menu function and switch video sources. It can provide multiple views, including a four or seven channel multi-viewer configuration.



The VR-50HD is also HDCP-compliant.



