Roku Expands Spanish-Language Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced a notable expansion of its Roku Originals lineup to include a number of new Spanish-language series as part of a larger effort to further grow its Spanish-speaking audiences.

The company reported that Spanish-language programming on The Roku Channel was streamed by more unique households than any free, ad-supported standalone app for Spanish-language content on the Roku platform in the U.S. during Q4 2022.

In the second half of last year, Roku’s Spanish-language Roku Originals made Roku a top-three Spanish-language content provider by reach on The Roku Channel. Mexico is The Roku Channel’s largest international market.

The new series include: “Carpe DM with Juanpa,” starring and executive produced by Juanpa Zurita; “Desde La Raíz,” featuring and executive produced by award-winning actor Jaime Camil; “Serenata De Las Estrellas,” hosted by Julissa Bermudez and featuring Latin artists, including singer Chiquis, rapper and singer Snow Tha Product, and rock bands Los Lobos and Ozomatli; and “La Divina Comida”.

Additionally, Roku announced and set release dates for brand-new Spanish-language Roku Original series “Batalla en Abuela’s Kitchen” (June 9) and “Un Millón de Gracias” (August 11), the third season of English-language Roku Original series “Thanks a Million,” executive produced by Jennifer Lopez. The new season will feature Chiquis, Gina Torres, Jaime Camil, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Lauren Jauregui, Michael Peña, Michelle Rodriguez, Pau Gasol, Sofia Reyes, and Wilmer Valderrama.

“The deep engagement we have seen within the Spanish-language content category on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as the exceptional growth of the service in Mexico, are all signs of the strong appetite for free ad-supported streaming amongst Spanish-speaking and bilingual audiences,” said David Eilenberg, head of content, Roku Media. “We’re committed to delivering high-quality, culturally relevant original programming to tens of millions of viewers, and we are thrilled to welcome such an exceptional new group of on-camera and off-camera creative voices to our Roku Originals lineup.”