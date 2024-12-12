Roku Expands Programmatic Ad Deal With FreeWheel
For the first time, Roku premium inventory, including The Roku Channel, will be available to FreeWheel demand-side advertisers via a new real-time bidding integration
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and Comcast’s FreeWheel ad tech platform have expanded their programmatic ad partnership to make Roku content, including The Roku Channel, available to FreeWheel demand-side advertising partners through the Roku Exchange.
For the first time under the partnership, a new, standard protocol and integration between Roku and FreeWheel will enable real-time bidding among programmatic platforms, providing advertisers with easier access to inventory on Roku’s app ecosystem and The Roku Channel.
This integration expands the existing partnership between Roku and FreeWheel, which has been focused on interoperability, data collaboration and signals. It will help reduce the fragmentation of the CTV marketplace and provide advertisers with better reach and performance.
“If we want to ensure that ad-supported streaming is a premium experience, the need for interoperability across the fragmented TV landscape is imperative,” said Adam Royle, director, ads business development and strategic partnerships at Roku. “This is why we are thrilled to give more advertisers access to our amazing content in a direct and transparent way with FreeWheel.”
“Having Roku inventory available alongside our other premium publishers is a major victory for not just FreeWheel clients but consumers as well,” added Mark McKee, general manager, FreeWheel. “Roku understands that providing viewers with the best experience and brands with a premium destination for their ads is only possible through a transparent TV landscape.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.