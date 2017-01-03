Roku Adds Another TV Partner
LAS VEGAS—Announced at the currently underway CES conference, Roku has landed a new TV partner that will license and integrate Roku's streaming platform, Element Electronics. The company plans to launch its first HD Roku TV models later this year, though pricing and screen sizes have not yet been announced.
Read the full story on TV Technology's sister publication Multichannel News.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox