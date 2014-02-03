Rohde & Schwarz Seeks Tech Partners

MUNICH, GERMANY— Rohde & Schwarz is seeking complementary technologies. The vendor said it is “primarily looking for solutions for the next generation of audio and video processing for film and television as well as solutions for the fast transfer of audio and video data via IP/Ethernet. Rohde & Schwarz is also interested in topics involving RF-based audio and video supply and distribution.”



R&S said the goal of the project is to find potential partners already working on tech in the described areas. Startups and young companies with correlative ideas can submit proposals to Rohde & Schwarz. A prototype for demonstrating the proposal’s technical readiness already should exist. The most interesting companies will be invited to Munich to attend the Broadcast and Digital Media Innovation Forum in May 2014. Face-to-face meetings with Rohde & Schwarz employees will be held in order to discuss potential partnerships and funding opportunities. The partnership might take the form of a strategic investment or as a development collaboration. Conceivable possibilities also include jointly developing the customer relationship in the area of sales or licensing agreements, for example.



Applications must be received by Feb. 28.