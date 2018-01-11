Rohde & Schwarz Names Yew-jin Cheong Asia-Pacific Broadcast, Media Director

COLUMBIA, MD.—Yew-jin Cheong has been appointed director of broadcast and media by Rohde & Schwarz. He will focus on file-based media, encoding, multiplexing, monitoring and multiviewers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cheong has more than 18 years of technical and commercial experience in broadcast and media, the company said. Before joining the company, Cheong spent 16 years with Avid Technology and took on a wide range of responsibilities, including business development, pre-sales, sales, professional services, solutions development and product marketing. While at Avid, he served as the manager for Southeast Asia and later as director of pre-sales for Asia-Pacific.

He is a graduate of the University of Miami.

