Rohde & Schwarz enters oscilloscope market

Rohde & Schwarz is launching two new product families that will position the company as an oscilloscope vendor in the global marketplace. With this move, the company is expanding its already extensive portfolio of test and measurement equipment. Rohde & Schwarz is introducing a total of six new products, which entail oscilloscopes with a high active signal acquisition rate, a digital trigger system and touch-screen operation for ease of use.

Rohde & Schwarz designed and engineered its new R&S RTO family of oscilloscopes for speed and signal fidelity. Capable of analyzing 1 million waveforms per second, these scopes make even the rarest errors visible in an instant. They also a digital trigger system, which minimizes trigger jitter. The new oscilloscopes will initially be available in two- and four-channel models with bandwidths of 1GHz and 2GHz and a maximum sampling rate of 10Gsample/s.

The R&S RTM universal oscilloscopes feature 500MHz bandwidth, 5Gsample/s and a memory depth of up to 8Msample. They can perform a wide range of functions, making them ideal for testing and debugging analog and digital circuits with low clock rates, and features such as very low inherent noise and full bandwidth even at maximum sensitivity ensure high signal fidelity and reliable results. To enable users to fully concentrate on their test and measurement tasks, the R&S RTM oscilloscopes offer maximum operating convenience: color-coded control elements, flat menu structures and 8.4in XGA TFT color display. In addition, they feature compact, space-saving design and are among the smallest and lightest instruments in their class.