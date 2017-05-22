Rohde & Schwarz Acquires Motama Technology

MUNICH—Motama GmbH is joining the Rohde & Schwarz family, as GMIT GmbH—a subsidiary of Rohde & Schwarz—has acquired Motama’s technology. The addition of Motama products, including its RelayCaster protocol, will expand GMIT’s product portfolio for interruption-free transmission of audio and video content in IP networks and live online content distribution.

RelayCaster is a system designed to minimize packet losses to enable the quality-of-service conditions required for interruption-free transmissions. Other Motama products will now be available from GMIT as independent products as part of the deal, while also being available through existing sales partners. In addition, Motama technology will be integrated into Rohde & Schwarz’s broadcast and media portfolio and can be used for software and cloud environments.

Dr. Marco Lohse, founder and managing director of Motama, will retain primary responsibility for growth and development of the product line as director of R&D IP Gateways at GMIT; he will officially begin in that position as of June 1.