Rohde & Schwarz To Demo End-To-End Media Workflow, 5G Broadcast/Multicast At IBC 2022

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz will spotlight integrated end-to-end media workflows and software-upgradable transmitters during IBC 2022 in Amsterdam at the RAI, Sept. 9-12.

The company will conduct multiple live demos of its platform-agnostic studio production, playout and transcoding capabilities to underscore its support for customers with a clear migration path from SDI through IP and the cloud, it said.

The company with Pixel Power, which R&S acquired in 2018, will demonstrate its studio production, post-production, delivery and distribution solutions with the agility to adapt to changing market dynamics, it said.

Pixel Power will feature playout, branding and automation workflows on the show floor via the AWS public cloud and also demo its on-premise solution. A portfolio for playout and transmission suites with integrated, software-defined, virtualizable PRISMON monitoring and multiviewing is now available in one system, the company said.

Rohde & Schwarz also will partner with Qualcomm Technologies to illustrate how the companies are advancing 5G Broadcast/Multicast with a full end-to-end live streaming demonstration during the show. The demo will deliver content to smartphone devices and highlight advanced live Broadcast/Multicast capabilities over 5G, it said.

R&S will present its software-upgradable TV transmitters along with new 5G Broadcast technologies and also will unveil a new transmitter, it said.

See Rohde & Schwarz at stand 7.B21.