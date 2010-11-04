Rohde & Schwarz Names New President, CEO



Rohde & Schwarz has announced the selection of Scott Bausback as the company’s new president and chief executive officer. He succeeds Wolfgang Schmittseifer in that position. Bausback previously has served as the COO of Rohde & Schwarz under Schmittseifer and brings more than 25 years of test and measurement industry experience to the company. Schmittseifer will remain with Rohde & Schwarz to handle responsibilities at a global level.



“Scott’s experience and understanding of the market has been invaluable in successfully guiding a key strategic sales region through one of the most challenging economic periods in recent times,” said Schmittseifer. “The Executive Board feels confident that his experience, industry insight and customer-focused approach will position Rohde & Schwarz to meet our future goals and objectives.”



Prior to joining Rohde & Schwarz in 2009, Bausback had served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the LeCroy Corp. He has also held sales and marketing management positions at Tektronix. He is a graduate of the Rutgers College of Engineering.



