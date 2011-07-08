Rohde & Schwarz Enhance TV Analyzer with Drive Test Software



MUNICH: Rohde & Schwarz is launching drive test software for its R&S ETL TV analyzer. Many operators of digital broadcast networks already use the TV analyzer for installation and service work on transmitters. With R&S BC Drive, broadcast transmitter operators can now also measure network coverage with drive tests. This solution enables them to determine network coverage in parallel for multiple broadcasting channels, which significantly reduces measurement times. In addition, users can take comparison measurements for testing new vehicle antennas. The software supports all of today’s common digital broadcast standards, including DVB-T and ATSC Mobile DTV. A function for exporting results to mapping software provides a straightforward display of measured values on maps.



The digital conversion of broadcast networks is now in full swing worldwide. When installing digital networks--as well as for service and maintenance--network operators must be able to determine and verify network coverage in the broadcasting area. Regulatory authorities also need a means of checking the coverage level of new digital broadcast technologies. The required measurements are usually performed during drive tests in a moving test vehicle.



The new solution is based on the R&S BC Drive software installed in the R&S ETL TV analyzer. Measurements can start immediately after the user connects the R&S ETL to the test antenna in the vehicle and to a GPS receiver. Neither an external computer nor any other extra components are needed. The drive test software supports DVB-T2, DVB T/H, ISDB-T(B), ATSC, ATSC Mobile DTV, T-DMB/DAB and DTMB. Future standards can be integrated by upgrading the software.



