Rogers Sportsnet ensures compliance with Volicon Observer

Canadian-based provider of live, HD sports programs Rogers Sportsnet is using Volicon’s Observer system to log and monitor programs on its four regional sports channels. The Observer replaced a videotape-based logging system with an automatic, comprehensive digital solution to verify compliance with Canadian broadcasting regulations.

The network’s old system was very time- and labor-intensive, and required staff members to manually search through recordings to find requested clips. Other people had to be sure the tapes were loaded and they had to keep careful logs of every recording to make sure nothing went missing. With the Observer, the system is continuously recording in the background, so finding clips is a quick and easy search that can be performed from any desktop.

Like all Canadian broadcasters, Rogers Sportsnet is mandated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to maintain a video log of the output for all of its stations over a 31-day period. The log is used to verify that the network is in compliance with the CRTC's closed-captioning, descriptive audio and other requirements.

The Observer simultaneously records aired video and audio for the SD and HD broadcasts of the network's four channels, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West and Sportsnet Pacific, as well as all associated metadata including closed-captioning, V-chip data and descriptive audio. Because any authorized user can log into the Observer from a Web browser and quickly retrieve specific video clips, the system has also proven valuable to the sales and marketing staff to verify with clients that advertising ran as scheduled.