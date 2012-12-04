Robbins Named Executive VP of Sales at Harman Professional

NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. – Harman Professional President Blake Augsburger has promoted Scott Robbins to executive vice president of sales. Effective immediately, Robbins assumes responsibility for sales operations, including management of Harman Professional’s regional sales programs, its target market sales programs and all technical service and support.



“Scott Robbins has played a pivotal role in building and optimizing Harman Professional’s sales structure,” Augsburger said. “He has also demonstrated a critical appreciation for consistent bottom-line performance and an understanding that for our customers to be successful they need audio technologies that differentiate them from commodity players.”



Robbins has 25 years qualifying experience, 12 of which he has spent working with Harman Professional, where he has previously served as senior director of worldwide sales and other top sales roles. He has also been employed by Crown International, which was acquired by Harman in 2000, and has worked in professional audio sales for Bose Professional. Robbins an associates degree in electronic engineering and a Bachelors in organizational management.



