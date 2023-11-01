Riot Games Taps Gravity Media for Managed Services at a New Remote Broadcast Center

SEATTLE, WASH.—Gravity Media is expanding its work for Riot Games as part of a new agreement to provide managed services at Riot Games’ new state-of-the-art Remote Broadcast Centre (RBC) in the greater Seattle area.

The facility for producing eSports is powered by AWS and is set to open later this year.

“We are truly excited to expand our partnership with Gravity Media. Their extensive network of talent has been instrumental in building our RBC operation in Dublin, and we’re fortunate to have that same support to assemble another first-class production team at our greater Seattle RBC,” said Allyson Gormley, global operations director, Project Stryker at Riot Games. “Gravity Media has proven to be a valuable asset to our continued mission to deliver more live esports productions that build fandom to millions of viewers around the world.”

Gravity Media announced its initial partnership with Riot Games in early 2023. In the last 10 months it provided a Managed Services solution at Riot’s RBC in Dublin, Ireland that involved 40 people in the areas of broadcast engineering, TOC, EVS, audio GFX and media asset management.

As part of the expanded relationship, Gravity Media said that it will work with Riot Games to recruit a dedicated team of more than 30 tech specialists for the Seattle area RBC who will work on Riot’s production of live esports events for global audiences.

The 70,000-square foot production space located 16 miles south of Seattle is Riot’s second RBC strategically placed around the globe to support regional and global live esports events. The 2023 VALORANT Game Changers Championship taking place 28 November through 3 December from Riot’s esports studio in São Paulo, Brazil will be the first live global esports event supported by the Seattle area RBC.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish and support the most player-focused games in the world.

First launched under the codename “Project Stryker” in July 2022, Riot’s Remote Broadcast Centers represent an efficient new approach to live global production where broadcast feeds from live esports competitions happening around the world can be sent to the RBCs where content is produced, broadcast, and distributed in multiple languages to esports fans, the companies explained.

The Seattle area Remote Broadcast Centre is equipped with a TOC, three remote casting insert stages, six production control rooms (PCRs), six audio control rooms (ACRs), multiple bullpens for observers (in-game camera operators), graphics, replay and editing.

The facility also features impressive global connectivity at 200 Gbps and over 40km of cabling carrying live event feeds to the production facility in about 1/10th of a second.

Courtesy of Riot’s partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), six control rooms are outfitted with future-forward technology and cloud-based zero client computing enabling Riot to efficiently produce events even more virtually and remotely than before.

As part of the growing partnership with Riot Games, Gravity Media will also ensure remote production and engineering specialist talent work collaboratively to install and integrate the permanent studio facilities and production workflows as part of the growing facility.

“The world of esports continues to develop at a fast pace and is an ever-growing market for us as a business alongside our Managed Services solution,” explained Eamonn Dowdall Gravity Media’s executive director. “Gravity Media is delighted to be supporting Riot Games in Seattle, and developing our partnership further. As we venture into this new chapter of collaboration, this opportunity allows us to truly leverage and showcase our global esports credentials and world-leading broadcast talent. Working closely with Riot Games in Seattle, Gravity Media will build a team of highly skilled, motivated, and ambitious individuals who will support Riot Games as they continue to revolutionize esports broadcast productions worldwide.”