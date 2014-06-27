Riedel to Provide Communications for Commonwealth Games

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications will supply all radio communications equipment and services for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, running from July 23 to Aug. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.



"The ability to communicate effectively at Games venues and throughout Glasgow and other parts of Scotland is an essential element to delivering a successful Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games," said Brian Nourse, chief information officer, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.



Riedel Communications has designed a radio communications solution for use across Glasgow and at the 14 venues hosting 17 different sporting competitions. The company is providing all radio handsets and radio communication accessories — including more than 6,000 radios — used in the lead-up to and during the Games, along with a terrestrial trunked radio (Tetra) digital network and a Motorola Mototrbo digital radio repeater system. Both the Tetra and Mototrbo systems are dedicated, fully monitored, and serviced solutions.



Tetra combines the advantages of analog trunked radio with those of digital mobile radio to provide optimal frequency usage, high transmission quality for speech and data, maximum security against eavesdropping, as well as flexible networking and connection management. Beyond that, the digital trunked radio system supports full duplex communication, GPS-positioning and connection to the public telephone network. The system offers the option of operating different virtual channels, and it can leverage IP connectivity to support wide-area operation.



Riedel will ensure outdoor street-level coverage at all official venues, throughout the city of Glasgow, and along the official cycling road race and marathon routes, as well as indoor coverage at Glasgow 2014 competition venues.



The company is also supplying the radio communications solution for the Scottish leg of the Queen's Baton Relay, ensuring radio communications run smoothly as the baton makes its way through Scotland to Glasgow for the Games.