Riedel sets up shop in Burbank

Riedel Communications, based in Germany, has opened a new sales and service office in Burbank, CA, to support its rapidly increasing U.S. customer base of broadcasters and mobile production companies. The company has maintained a smaller office in Glendale, CA, for several years.

The new digs include space for hands-on demonstrations of Riedel’s real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks equipment and software.

The new office is located at 2508 North Ontario St., Burbank, CA, 91504. Phone: 818-409-6900; Fax: 818-241-5927.

Among the solutions available for real-world testing at the new facility is the Riedel MediorNet real-time media network; RockNet real-time audio network; Artist, Performer and Acrobat intercoms; as well as a variety of radios, headsets, and fiber and intercom accessories.

The office also will support Riedel's full-service rental options that provide comprehensive wired and wireless intercom systems and signal transport and routing along with the staff for live events and on-set TV productions. The company also offers project planning, logistics, setup, and operation.

In February, the company expanded its U.S.-based service and support team by adding Emily Tang Carter and Tyrone Carter as system and support engineers, and Jing Pu Carter as a service and support engineer. These new Riedel team members now provide direct email and phone assistance as well as on-site support.