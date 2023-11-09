Riedel Releases RiMotion R10 Replay Solution

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has expanded the company's range of live video production solutions with the release of RiMotion R10.

The RiMotion replay series is part of Riedel's family of software-based products for multicamera production and was integrated into its portfolio after the acquisition of Simplylive.

"When we say that we offer 'replay for everybody,' we really mean it," said Gregory Macchia, vice president business development, live production, Riedel. "Why should budget-conscious productions in colleges, stadia, or houses of worship have to sacrifice on producing a great live production with lower quality replays? The RiMotion line brings the top-level replay experience to all levels of productions without breaking the bank. Today, we expand that offering with the R10, which packs our highest channel density in our compact 1RU server, and will revolutionize the replay market at this level."

Riedel's RiMotion solutions combine extensive replay capabilities, including super-slow-motion (SSM) camera support, with an innovative, user-friendly interface. Its modern design concentrates all features in a clear and convenient touchscreen interface that even new users can learn to operate in minutes. The RiMotion package also includes a conventional hardware-based remote controller panel for operators who wish to combine the remote controller and touchscreen interface.

The new R10 expands on Riedel's RiMotion replay series, which offers affordable replay packages without compromising on quality and capability. The R10 will be added to the existing R6, R8, and R12 bundles providing six to 12 HD channels, and the R84 with up to four UHD and eight HD 10-bit HDR channels. RiMotion R10 supports 10 video channels, offering up to eight multi-format camera inputs — including SDI, SRT, and NDI — plus two outputs in a powerful and compact 1RU server. As with all RiMotion systems, the server can be combined with mini-PCs to create a simple, cost-effective solution for remote productions — allowing operators to be anywhere.