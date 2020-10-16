Riedel Promotes Peter Glättli to Director of R&D

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has promoted Peter Glättli to Director of Research and Development. He will report to founder and CEO Thomas Riedel and assume responsibility for the five main development hubs in support of the company’s IP-enabled hardware and software solutions.

Glättli moves into his new role after two years as head of R&D in Riedel’s Zurich location, where he led teams in Switzerland and Germany to develop advanced audio engine technologies.

In a statement from the company, Riedel said, “With Peter’s promotion, he will now lead a significant concentration of engineering talent with a singular focus on creating the hardware and software solutions to drive future broadcast, event and AV workflows. We thank Peter for taking on this challenging task.”

“It’s a great honor to be able to take the helm, and I’m excited about working with this team to help cement our ongoing success, particularly in the realm of software development platforms,” said Glättli.

Prior to joining Riedel, Glättli lead development for Studer/Harman International since 2012, where he was responsible for developing the Studer and Soundcraft product lines of audio mixing consoles. He also served for more than 14 years at Super Computing Systems AG in various engineering, development and management roles, including head of the machine vision group and head of software. He holds a diploma in electrical engineering and information technology from ETH Zurich University.