Riedel Marks Mediornet Compact Euro Premiere at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM—German-based intercom company Riedel Communications will debut its MediorNet Compact at IBC 2011 here, Sept. 9-13.

MediorNet Compact is the first 50G multimedia stagebox with integrated WDM. It is Riedel’s most cost effective and easy-to-use entry into the Riedel MediorNet world of integrated media signal distribution and processing. It provides the flexibility of a true real-time media network, including integrated signal processing, at the cost of simple multiplexing point-to-point products. With a network bandwidth of 50 Gbps, MediorNet Compact provides enough capacity for bi-directional transport of 12 HD-SDI signals, dozens of MADI streams or Gbit-Ethernet signals and hundreds of audio channels or intercom ports – ideal for streamlining the infrastructure of any mobile, studio or live event application.



Also at IBC, Riedel will also present a new Video Transport Solution that it says will render satellite uplinks redundant and will also introduce a new intercom product.

Riedel will be in Stand 10.A31.

