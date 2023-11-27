Riedel, Kapetanović Systems Partner on Broadcast and AV/Multimedia Solutions

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced a new partnership with Croatia-based system integrator Kapetanović Systems to deliver solutions to the broadcast and AV/multimedia industry.

"Riedel Communications has been a strong business partner for us," said Darko Kapetanović, CEO of Kapetanović Systems. "The friendly atmosphere, environment, and business relationship we've experienced since entering the Riedel family have been exceptional. By joining forces with Riedel, we gain not only a strong business partner but also great friends with whom it is a pleasure to work."

As part of the partnership, Riedel and Kapetanović Systems already have worked together on a series of notable deployments for customers in Central and Southeastern Europe.

For Croatel, a production company based in Zagreb, the companies collaborated to equip seven OB trucks, including one UHD unit, with Riedel intercom systems.

For MVP Production, a production company based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, the companies equipped a seven-camera HD OB van with a Riedel intercom system based on the Artist-1024 node, 10 SmartPanels, and a Bolero wireless intercom system with five beltpacks.

For RTL Croatia and POP TV Slovenia, Riedel and Kapetanović Systems provided the network backbone — based on a MediorNet TDM (MicroN and SmartPanels) environment — for a playout center extension that will support operations for both facilities.

"We're pleased to be partnering more closely with Kapetanović Systems to bring the latest Riedel solutions to leading broadcasters and the AV and multimedia industry," said Christian Eberlein, senior regional sales manager Eastern Europe, Riedel. "We share a commitment to excellence, backed by expertise across the modern AV and multimedia ecosystem, that is sure to lead to even greater success in supplying state-of-the-art solutions to customers in Croatia and the surrounding region."