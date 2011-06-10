Riedel Brings on New COO



Riedel Communications GmbH & Co KG has announced the placement of its new COO, Jörg Heise.



Heise most recently served as CEO of Willach-Heise GmbH, a pharmacy solutions provider located in Ruppichteroth, Germany. He will work alongside Riedel Founder Thomas Riedel and the company’s CFO Uwe Bingel.



Heise gained much of his leadership experience at mid cap technology and manufacturing companies. He holds an advanced degree in economics.



