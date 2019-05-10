Rich Zabel Named Riedel’s VP of Sales for North America

BURBANK, Calif.—Riedel Communications has announced the hiring of Rich Zabel to the position of vice president of sales for North America. Zabel will report to Riedel North America’s president and CEO Joyce Bente. His key responsibilities will be leading the sales organization while also expanding Riedel’s presence in key vertical markets.

Rich Zabel

Zabel comes to Riedel after having served as the director of sales, Northeast and strategic accounts, for Evertz Microsystems. Other previous positions include time as director of sales, Eastern Region, for Grass Valley; vice president, sports and live events, at Imagine Communications; and with Harris Broadcast, where he first was vice president of sales, Eastern Region, and then vice president of sales for the entire U.S.

“Rich’s illustrious career spans more than 30 years, and it includes senior executive and sales management positions for some of the biggest names in the video industry,” said Bente. “He brings hands-on experience and strong relationships in broadcast, media, sports and news market verticals. Rich will be a great asset as we continue developing those verticals and growing customer deployments across all of North America.”