Rich Hajdu to Head Beck Associates’ Sales and Marketing
AUSTIN, TEXAS— Rich Hajdu has been named Beck Associates’ new vice president of sales and marketing.
Hajdu was most recently senior vice president at Utah Scientific and has previously held management positions at technology manufacturers Tektronix, Chyron and Harris Corp.
Beck Associates has been in business since 1982 designing and building television systems for applications from TV stations and networks to sports trucks and stadium venues to churches and schools.
